Former My Brother's Keeper actor Wiseman Mncube has commented on rumours that he's impregnated another woman

The multi-award-winning star addressed the social media reports in a video he shared on his Instagram Story over the weekend

South Africans commented on the popular actor's video, while others reacted to the viral screenshot conversations shared online

Former Uzalo actor Wiseman Mncube topped social media trends over the weekend, when a woman alleged that she's pregnant with his baby.

Mncube, who recently tied the knot with his lover, Nokubonga Ngobeni, has responded to the woman's allegations.

The actor surprised South Africans back in September 2025, when photos of his wedding were shared on social media.

Social media blog @SAGossipLabInsiderr shared a video on Instagram on Saturday, 22 November 2025, of the actor responding to the woman's claims.

"Wiseman Mncube breaks his silence after 'pregnancy' screenshots go viral," the post was captioned.

According to the blog, screenshots circulated on social media showing a young woman allegedly telling actor Wiseman Mncube that she is pregnant with his child. The leaked chats appeared to show Wiseman Mncube denying the pregnancy, causing a wave of speculation and debate across platforms as people tried to make sense of the situation.

The former My Brother's Keeper star has addressed the allegations, revealing that the screenshots are fake and were created by an obsessed fan using AI-generated chats. The actor has reportedly shared that the woman who made the claims has been trying to involve herself in his personal life for some time.

The Shaka Ilembe actor also denies meeting the woman, who made the pregnancy claims.

South Africans react to the video

Shantel. Sthae M replied:

"Ngicela ukubona (may I please see) ama screenshot?"

@amo nkopane wrote:

"Not him blaming AI😂😂😂."

Zanezane responded:

"But Wiseman must man up ayikho into ayiphikayo, (it's not true what he's saying) that's not AI 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Nduh Ntshangase replied:

"People find joy in this until it happens to them or to someone closer."

Londiwe KaMankwali Shangase commented:

"They won’t believe a nobody. Yo."

LadyL said:

"Did this guy really blame AI😳🤣🤣?"

Boomba responded:

"This is damage control. I wonder senitheni enganeni (what he said to the child) because, ayinuki ingosiwe (it's not true what he's saying). Sharp ke."

Vuyiswa mjoli replied:

"Ha AI🤣🤣🤣."

Banelile Nelly Madlala asked:

"Are you vuming (admitting) or phiking (denying)?"

Mashaba Pheko wrote:

"Just do a d*mn DNA test, man."

Thabiso Bulisiwe Kunene responded:

"It's also like this in the Beyoncé movie called Obsessed."

Weight Losswith Thandy Mthunziomuhle said:

"There's no smoke without a fire."

Nyanga Nombewu KaMabandla reacted:

"Lol, here is gaslighting."

Precious Mahlangu Buhle responded:

"You think we are all from grade 12C?"

Nomfundo Hlongwane wrote:

"This deserves a documentary."

