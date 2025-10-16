South African talented actors Wiseman Mncube and Thembinkosi Mthembu were both nominated for their Shaka iLembe roles

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald announced that the two stars were also nominated under the same category

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions

Actors Thembinkosi and Wiseman got nominated for their 'Shaka iLembe' characters. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo images via Getty Images

Despite being close friends, it seems like Thembinkosi Mthembu and Wiseman Mncube always have the odds against them, fighting each other in many things. If it's not on a show, it's during a football game, but recently, the two stars will be going head-to-head for the same award.

On Thursday, 16 October 2025, the entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald excitedly announced that the two Shaka iLembe stars have been nominated for the National Film and TV Awards 2025.

However, it was also revealed that the two friends who were previously caught up in a heated debate got nominated for the same award under the category Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series for their roles in Shaka iLembe Season 2.

"Both Wiseman Mncube and Thembinkosi Mthembu have been nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series for their roles in ‘Shaka iLembe’ Season 2 at the National Film and TV Awards 2025," the post reads.

SA reacts to the stars being nominated for the same award

The announcement of Mthembu and Mncube being nominated for the same awards and the characters they both played in Shaka iLembe season 1 and 2 left many netizens stunned and with mixed feelings as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@crazythatoo said:

"Anyways, is it possible for them to share the award? They were both brilliant."

@Dawn_stha commented:

"D@mn them for outshining the main character. I hope season 3 will belong to Shaka."



@Mqammy_Enhle responded:

"I’m rooting and will be voting for Thembinkosi Mthembu, I find Wiseman and Chuma (forget his real name on Isitha overacting their characters), I don’t know how, but benzakakhulu."

@kam__oh commented:

"See what happens when we tell our stories in our native tongues? I need the SAn entertainment industry to release itself from the shackles of ALWAYS acting in English."

@BooThugShakur mentioned:

"I just started watching Shaka ilembe, I'm a Joburg girlie, so every South African language I speak is watered down. These days, I find myself doing that Zulu twang from KZN when speaking, Zulus would be proud of me, for real."

@Bubu_Mazibuko stated:

"They were both incredible. I wish they could both win but I’d give it to Thembinkosi for sure."

Thembinkosi and Wiseman got nominated for the same award. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

