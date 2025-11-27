Bathong, Hubbly prices at groove had legendary stars Wetkuk, Mahoota and Vinny Da Vinci speechless

An online user posted a video of the three DJs asking how much one is to rent out for the night

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions

Vetkuk, Mahoota and Vinny da Vinci reacted to hubbly prices. Image: vetkukvsmahoota/therealvinnydavinci

Source: Instagram

The hike in hubbly prices at groove and restaurant doesn't only have patrons wilding out but also our legendary DJs, Vetkuk, Mahoota and Vinny Da Vinci as they recently found out how much it costs to rent while having fun.

On Thursday, 27 November 2025, an online user @TheHypeChannel_ posted a video of the stars asking a waiter how much a hubbly would cost them for the night, and the response they got left them speechless, even after being warned about the dangers of smoking it.

The waiter told them that it would cost them R2000 to rent one; however, he didn't further explain if that price comes with refills or not. This isn't the first time netizens have complained about the overpricing of hookah pipes, as a customer the price of how much it was going for at a restaurant.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to how much a hubbly cost

Shortly after the video of the stars looking shocked after finding out the price of the hookah pipe was on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Bobby_InjaR questioned:

"But why are you almost 50 and asking for hubbly prices?

@JusFun_O said:

"I hope it was R2k for the whole night, including refills."

@AskMshengu responded:

"That was my reaction, when I was told it’s R800."

@ThabaneMvelase replied:

"People who buy 2k Hubbly need to be investigated."

@thato_koloane commented:

"You could buy a premium hubbly and material for the whole month with that money."

@JonathanNo17398 mentioned:

"It was gonna be my exact reaction. Because wth do you mean hub is 2blocks? Anything above R250 in any establishment is already a rip-off. That thing is cheap, man, flavour and all is not more than 100 rand anyway."

@eljefenoir stated:

"Hubbly prices need to be regulated. Spending R2k on hubbly is crazy business."

@Member_pardus tweeted:

"That's because the coal is made of ashes of a bush that Moses saw being engulfed in flames but not burning."

Mahoota and Vetkuk are stunned by an R2K hubbly rental. Image: @vetkukvsmahoota

Source: Instagram

Odd-looking homemade hubbly concerns netizens

In another article, Briefly News reported that some peeps are brave out here and will do anything for a good time. A recent photo of a homemade hubbly bubbly smoking device is proof of this.

A Twitter user took to the bluebird app to share an image of the questionable makeshift device, made up of a 20-litre bucket with holes punched on the sides to insert parts of a hose pipe inside. Another small object covered with foil can be seen placed on top of the bucket’s lid.

Source: Briefly News