A photo of a homemade hubbly bubbly smoking device has been doing the rounds on social media

The image shows a 20-litre bucket with holes punched on the sides to insert pieces of hose pipe inside

South African netizens flooded the Twitter post with banter and concern as they questioned the safety of the device

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Some peeps are brave out here and will do anything for a good time. A recent photo of a homemade hubbly bubbly smoking device is proof of this.

Peeps were left amused and concerned after seeing an image of a homemade hubbly bubbly device. Image: @Nonhlanhla_12/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Twitter user Nonhlanhla (@Nonhlanhla_12) took to the bluebird app to share an image of the questionable makeshift device, made up of a 20-litre bucket with holes punched on the sides to insert parts of a hose pipe inside. Another small object covered with foil can be seen placed on top of the bucket’s lid.

Whoever had a pull from this does not fear much in life, LOL. Mzansi peeps couldn’t help but crack up in laughter upon viewing the image and took straight to the comments to respond with jokes, banter and sarcastic concern.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

@MphoM66258461 replied:

“I wonder who's the owner.”

@Mis_Thobile said:

“The taste of the pipe when drinking water directly from it is the worst, now imagine smoking using it .”

@Nonhlanhla_12 responded:

“Ba strong shame laba.”

@g0dsvryown replied:

“Abantu abazoyiki izinto .”

@Lungelo69162005 commented:

“Akukaze kwashanelwa phansi ukungcola kweviki lonke lokhu...”

@TS_Mbongwa wrote:

“ A quick plan, gave a solution to a problem.”

Video of gorgeous sangoma jiving while making a hubbly has the people of Mzansi questioning everything

In another story, Briefly News reported that getting the calling is seen as a special gift in African culture. So, when people saw a sangoma lighting up a hubby and grooving in her sacred space, it threw them off just a little.

Being a sangoma comes with a lot of responsibility. Being able to guide people to their ancestors is highly respected and so many people look up to you as an example.

Twitter user @ronaldanele shared a clip of a beautiful young sangoma living her best life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News