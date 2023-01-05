A video of a young woman accidentally kicking and breaking an African traditional beer pot has been circulating online

The footage shows her demonstrating a traditional dance before the crowd in a small room before the beer spills everywhere

Many social media users were amused by the awkward moment, as others responded with interpretations of what it could have meant

A video of a woman mistakenly breaking a large African traditional beer pot (Ukhamba) of IsiZulu traditional beer left many social media users trying to hold back their giggles.

A young woman accidentally broke an African traditional beer pot while demonstrating her dance skills. Image: @SiyandaZungu1/Twitter

The footage posted on Twitter by Siyanda Zungu (@SiyandaZungu1) shows the young woman taking centre stage among a group of other girls as she performs a traditional dance before the crowd.

She lifts up her leg with great energy as she dances before she accidentally lands it on the nearby beer pot and ultimately breaks it as the bear pours out all over the room.

While some netizens responded with their own spiritual interpretations of what the incident could have meant, others simply poked fun at how so much alcohol went to waste.

Check out the clip and the comments below:

@Lithamsanqa reacted:

“To us kuthiwa “Livumile icamagu”.”

@Samke_nnd2 responded:

“Kungaphela umcimb sesimshaya.”

@KhethiweREVIVA3 wrote:

“ Hawu wabuchitha utshwala.”

@Linda93N commented:

“Walichith' ijiki.”

@Sabelo_Ndaba_5 said:

“Kuncono kuchitheke umendo kunotshwala .”

@ms_tourist replied:

“Amadlozi wanted more and more.”

Video of eager news reporter Heidi Giokos preparing traditional beer with her hands leaves Mzansi impressed

In another story, Briefly News reported that umqombothi, or sorghum beer, is a traditional beer loved by many Africans throughout the years.

Although different people may have different methods of preparing the drink, it is quite a process. eNCA broadcaster, Heidi Giokos took to the bluebird app to share a video of herself hard at work preparing the milky alcoholic beverage.

In the video, Heidi is seen alongside another lady busy with the process called “ukuvova” which is the draining of the sorghum and maize grains that was brewed to make the alcoholic drink.

