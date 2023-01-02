An image of South Africa’s Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula pictured with a woman sporting odd outfits has gone viral

Mbalula is photographed wearing a white suit with a pattern that appears to look similar to a train track

Netizens couldn’t help but poke fun at the image as they compared the minister’s suit to Mzansi’s railway service

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A now-viral photo of Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula wearing a rather questionable suit has been doing the rounds online, resulting in netizens cracking jokes for days.

A photo of Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula sporting an odd-looking outfit had peeps cracking train track jokes. Image: DAVID HARRISON/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The image was posted on Twitter by user @Patricia_Bantom showing Mbalula standing next to a woman, wearing a white suit with a pattern that appears to look similar to a train track.

“If you are wondering what happened to our railway, Mbalula made outfit out of it,” the tweet caption reads.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

While it is not clear whether the image in question is real or altered that did not stop Mzansi peeps from having a field day with the post as they responded with witty comments and punchlines to the minister’s outfit.

@Yandi_4 reacted:

“Hideous suit this one SG.”

@Nyanomtu commented:

“This can’t be real.”

@BrandonRennie8 wrote:

“The devil wears Prasa?”

@ZithaThwala wrote:

“I wonder who got the tender to design the suit, I hope procurement processes were followed.”

@SpheleleMnikat1 said:

“Kujabula labantu abasemaceleni enibhubhudla nabo imali yegazi eyafelwa abazali bethu belwela lelizwe bengakazi ukuthi kunama celebrities alicuthele lawa eniwuwona.”

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula ordered to create plan of action to protect Intercape bus drivers

In another story, Briefly News reported that Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has been ordered to implement a plan of action to ensure the safety of long-distance coach drivers and passengers.

The buses have been under siege in the province, with over 150 shootings, stoning and the murder of a bus driver. According to The Citizen, Judge John Smith said the court judgment regarding the minister’s application for leave to appeal is early next year.

Earlier, the judge said Mbalula and former provincial Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe had consistently failed to respond to various requests for intervention from Intercape.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News