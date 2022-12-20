Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has been ordered to intervene to ensure the safety of long-distance coach drivers

The Makhanda High Court ordered that the minister develop a plan of action that must be done immediately with the utmost urgency

The buses have been under siege in the province, with over 150 shootings, stoning and the murder of a bus driver

EASTERN CAPE - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has been ordered to implement a plan of action to ensure the safety of long-distance coach drivers and passengers.

The buses have been under siege in the province, with over 150 shootings, stoning and the murder of a bus driver. According to The Citizen, Judge John Smith said the court judgment regarding the minister’s application for leave to appeal is early next year.

Earlier, the judge said Mbalula and former provincial Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe had consistently failed to respond to various requests for intervention from Intercape.

Meanwhile, Intercape has accused the government of failing to fulfil its constitutional obligations. The company claimed it had been a victim of violence and intimidation throughout the country.

News24 reported that the hostility toward Intercape’s drivers began in 2015. The violence has also resulted in passages being affected.

