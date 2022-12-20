The newly appointed African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general spoke on the Zimbabwe sanctions

Fikile Mbalula said the party would be intensifying its efforts to assist the neighbouring country to grow

The minister said the British should invest in compensation of Zimbabwe in the programme of land redistribution

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

JOHANNESBURG - Newly appointed African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party would be intensifying its efforts to assist Zimbabwe.

Newly elected ANC SG Fikile Mbalula wants the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe to be lifted. Image: Jekesai Njikizana & Papi Morake

Source: Getty Images

The minister said the ANC is concerned about Zimbabwe. He said the ruling party would campaign to change the situation in the neighbouring country since Zimbabweans are flocking to South Africa.

Mbalula called for the sanctions to be lifted from Zimbabwe. He said when the country is restored to its former glory, Zimbabweans would vacate South Africa.

According to IOL, the minister said the British should invest in compensation of Zimbabwe in the programme of land redistribution. He said Zimbabwe would be a better country rather than its people facing a life-and-death situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The minister said the ANC would not turn against its ally, Zanu-PF and said the ANC does not agree that the country should be turned into a client state. He said that the ruling party would campaign for the self-determination of the people of Western Sahara, and the Cuban people.

Mbalula added that the ANC will strengthen its relations with the sister organisations in the Southern African Development Community region, SABC News reported.

President Cyril Ramaphosa calls for end to Zimbabwean sanctions, Mzansi shares mixed reactions

Briefly News also reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa used his state visit to the United Kingdom to bring to light issues surrounding sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

Speaking following his visit abroad with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Ramaphosa said he discussed the readmission of Zimbabwe into the Commonwealth. SABC News shared a clip of the president's comments.

“We also advocate for sanctions to be lifted, and we’ve argued that the sanctions that have been imposed on Zimbabwe have a collateral impact, a negative impact on us as South Africa. As the Zimbabwean economy is weakened Zimbabweans flow to our own country and exacerbate the challenges that we are having with regard to unemployment and health services,” he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News