One KwaZulu-Natala man's attempt to make off with at least R500 worth of petrol ended in a satisfying arrest

The man was caught after a Marshall Security armed response officer chased down the man after he sped off without paying

The would-be petrol thief will appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 20 December, to face a charge of theft

DURBAN - A Durban man who was caught trying to make off with R500 worth of petrol will appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on a charge of theft.

The fuel theft occurred on Sunday, 18 December, at around 4 pm when an armed response officer from Marshall Security witnessed a commotion while parked at a petrol station north of Durban.

The officer saw a gold Toyota Avanza speeding away from the fuel station and desperate petrol attendants chasing after the car. The attendants told the officer that the man in the Avanza sped off without paying for fuel and the Marshall Security guard jumped into action.

The officer chased the thieving motorist until he caught up with the man and held him in custody until Greenwood Park South African Police Services (SAPS) took over, IOL reported.

The managing director of Marshall Security, Tyron Powel, said that the would-be fuel theft and his vehicle were escorted back to the petrol station, where a case of fuel theft was opened against him.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala revealed the man would appear in the Duban Magistrate's Court to face a charge of theft.

