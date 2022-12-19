An elderly couple was kidnapped at knifepoint and taken on a joy ride in Cape Town on Saturday, 17 December

The suspects, a 26-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, were driving to various banks, but they were all closed

The suspects were arrested and are expected to appear in court soon, and the incident left many fuming

CAPE TOWN - An elderly couple is reeling in shock after being kidnapped at knifepoint while picking flowers on Saturday, 17 December.

Police arrested two suspects for kidnapping an elderly couple in Cape Town. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

A man and woman targeted the pair near Big Bay. The suspects demanded the pair’s possessions; however, the elderly man had left his cellphone at home and said he would give it to them.

The couple were taken into a vehicle and driven to their complex in Parklands where a security guard noticed suspicious behaviour and started a conversation. According to TimesLIVE, the elderly man screamed for help, but the abductors drove off.

The police at Table View were alerted, and details of the vehicle were circulated. The suspects were driving to various banks, but they were all closed.

They were nabbed in Parow after police noticed the vehicle in a parking area. The couple were unharmed but traumatised following the incident.

The suspects, a 26-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, were taken into police custody. According to IOL, the suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

Citizens react to the kidnapping:

Kika Masentle Silva said:

“This is so disgusting anyway I am glad the elderly couple was unharmed.”

Managa Manage Maupa commented:

“We’re no longer safe in this country.”

Nonhlanhla Sibanda Shabalala posted:

“South Africa is a movie on its own am telling you.”

Xoli Luthuli wrote:

“Cape Town and kidnappings.”

Eric Bolwang added:

“Cape town is kidnapping zone.”

