A policeman on his way home was involved in a motorbike accident in Limpopo and sadly lost his life

The officer was returning from investigating another vehicle accident between a truck and a taxi in Podungwane

South Africans reacted on social media and sent their condolences to the dedicated officer's family

Police officer dies in a motorbike crash after knocking off. Image: Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO - A police officer in Limpopo died in a motorbike crash coming back from investigating a fatal vehicle crash involving eight people on Saturday.

The 37-year-old constable dropped off his official car at the Lebowakgomo police station where he worked and took his personal motorbike to go home.

Vongani Baloyi died on his way home to Westenberg after he got involved in a crash with a bakkie. The police were alerted to the scene and found him stuck under the bigger vehicle that dragged him for some distance, reported TimeLIVE.

The Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier, Motlafela Mojapelo said that based on preliminary investigations, Baloyi was bumped off his motorbike while tailing another vehicle and fell on the road.

"That’s when the other vehicle, a Toyota bakkie drove over him and killed him instantly."

Precious Washington said:

"Tragedy on top of tragedy, what’s happening vele?"

Langi Mile stated:

"I'm starting to hate this country, my country."

Catalia Masemola mentioned:

"Definitely, there's someone was watching him doing his best job."

Lavender Mpande added:

That's so bad, condolences to the family during this period of time. Very sad indeed and may his precious soul RIP."

Tshimangadzo Nemaungani

"That's the problem in SA, I don't know how is it going to be solved, When someone is doing a good job they get killed."

Source: Briefly News