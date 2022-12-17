The police have confirmed that prominent Gauteng businessman Kevin Soal was kidnapped and killed

Reports indicate that Soal was reported missing on Wednesday evening and was reportedly executed

A large sum of money was reportedly stolen from his bank account and his white Mercedes Benz was found in at a tavern in Tembisa

GAUTENG - A prominent businessman from Gauteng was recently kidnapped and executed by some unknown thugs. Police confirmed that Kevin Soal was reported missing on Thursday and his body was found hours later.

Reports circulating online suggest that Soal was taken from his property in Glen Austin, near Grand Central Airport to a secluded area where he was shot in the head.

According to TimesLIVE, Kevin Soal's daughter contacted the police and a private investigator to investigate her father's disappearance. The information provided so far sho that Soal was robbed before being executed.

"Money was transferred out of his account. The first transaction was for R100,000 and then a second for R250,000."

IOL reports that Mike Bolhuis, the private investigator hired by Soal's family revealed that his car was found at a tavern in Tembisa before his body was found. Bolhuis noted that soccer players on a field in Olifantsfontein reported hearing gunshots.

Other eyewitnesses revealed that they heard gunshots before seeing a white minivan written Staff Only fleeing from the scene.

Meanwhile, Bolhuis warned South Africans against flaunting their wealth on social media. He said people should not flaunt their holiday homes or show the number plates of their cars in pictures as that makes them targets. He said:

"The public needs to be warned to be careful about how they portray their lifestyle on social media, especially if they are strong financially. Don’t flaunt your bling and holiday houses. Be careful of showing your car and number plate in the background of a selfie."

