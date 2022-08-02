Western Cape MECs are meeting with the Intercape Bus Service, following the shooting of another bus driver in Cape Town over the weekend

The bus driver was shot outside the company’s depot at Airport Industria by unknown gunmen who fled the scene after the incident

Western Cape Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell condemned the attack on the bus driver and said that the spate of violence is being escalated

CAPE TOWN – An Intercape bus driver was shot outside the company’s depot on Sunday, 31 July. Western Cape MECs are meeting with the company following the latest attack.

Another Intercape bus driver was shot and wounded in Cape Town. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Rival associations are believed to be behind the attack and a string of several other violent attacks. Western Cape Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell told EWN that the matter is being raised with the national transport minister and his provincial counterparts. He condemned the attack on the bus driver.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said police attended the crime scene at Airport Industria. According to IOL, reports indicate the driver and his assistant was on their way to Cape Town when unknown suspects began firing shots at them.

The driver was taken to a hospital for medical treatment and underwent emergency surgery. He is in stable condition. Swartbooi said the motive for the shooting is unknown; however, police are investigating the matter. He added that no arrests had been made yet.

South Africans are angered by the recent attack:

Mokgatla Molepo said:

“Taxis are involved. Can’t handle competition those bullies.”

Jabulani Ka Thayikeni Mthethwa wrote:

“I think Intercape must employ security who will deal unapologetically with these thugs. The government has failed us, and we need Intercape services. We will never take taxis no matter what they do.”

Lovisto Maji commented

“EC must take a stand also as this spread in their province.”

Dumsane Siphesihle Luckyours Gama added:

“No not our Intercape xem. I can take a taxi from Cape Town to Johannesburg. I think taxi people are given too much power than they deserve in South Africa.”

