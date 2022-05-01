An Intecape bus driver has died following a violent attack outside of the of the company's depots, the driver was shot and critically wounded

The company has reported 150 incidents over the past 13 months which were allegedly orchestrated by vogue taxi associations

A number of buses have been shot at while driving between Pretoria and Mthatha, in one incident, eight shots were fired at a bus

PRETORIA - An Intercape bus driver has died after being shot by members of rogue taxi associations who have orchestrated violent attacks against the company.

The driver, 35, was shot and critically wounded outside the company's depot on Thursday. The company released a statement revealing that three more buses have come under attack.

An Intercape bus driver has died following an attack outside one of the company's depots. Photo credit: Danny Foster/Flickr

Over the past 13 months, there have been 150 attacks which have resulted in serious injuries being inflicted on passengers and employees of the company according to the Herald Live.

One such incident took place on the M2 highway while a bus was travelling between Pretoria and Mthatha. The driver was shot at by passengers in an unknown sedan.

Eight shots were fired at the coach, one of them narrowly missing the driver. The driver was able to pull over to the side of the road where Intercape responders and the Johannesburg Metro Police and SAPS joined them. The passengers were transferred to another bus to complete their journey.

The Daily Sun reported that another incident which took place on Friday night resulted in the bus driver sustaining minor injuries when gunmen opened fire on the vehicle.

