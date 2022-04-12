A video of a minibus taxi falling into a hole that was in the middle of the road was posted on Twitter

Peeps were in shock after seeing the clip and tagged the Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula to see the road's state

Other peeps suggested that the hole was dug out by construction workers who left it without closing it

Yusuf Abramjee posted footage that showed a taxi crashing into a hole in the middle of the road in Johannesburg's CBD on Twitter. There were no road markings to warn motorists of the road failure which baffled peeps online.

It's unclear what caused the hole and whether Johannesburg's municipality is aware of it, but in the video, the taxi driver seemed shaken as he stumbled away from the taxi.

A video of a huge pothole where a taxi fell into was posted online and had peeps dumbfounded. Image: @Abramjee/Twitter, Getty Images

The shocking Twitter clip got peeps talking about the state that Johannesburg's CBD is in. Peeps dragged the Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula and claimed that he is slipping up. Other people suggested that it was perhaps a manhole that was grossly neglected as opposed to a pothole.

@Vee_Chwi said:

"I don’t think this is a pothole. Looks like a restricted area where work is being conducted on the ground. They were supposed to barricade that area to avoid this mess."

@SlendaLonda said:

"This just might be what we have needed all along, for taxi drivers and owners to man up and come face to face with national government after one of their own goes through what we go through daily."

@BlaQ_Slim said:

@ZabsCeejay said:

"@MbalulaFikile, A huge pothole in the richest City in Africa under your watch. This is embarrassing to say the least,"

@Beckybandt said:

@Senzo_manqele88 said:

"This is heartbreaking , I saw this accident happened. Don't know who is supposed to be blamed between the driver or the Joburg officials !"

@Mokekane_809 said:

"Is that even supposed to be called a pothole I mean it seems like a pond."

