A video of a taxi driver struggling to keep control of his vehicle has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip shows him veering in and out of the traffic lane before he collides and crashes in an SUV, ejecting him into the air

The horrific accident left Mzansi online users completely gobsmacked and many are convinced that it could have been prevented

A chilling video showing a taxi driver veering all over the road and ultimately having a serious collision has left the cyber community horrified.

A video of a horrific accident involving a taxi and an SUV was shared online. Image: @crimeairnetwork/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The clip was shared by Twitter account @crimeairnetwork and shows that the footage was taken by persons travelling in the vehicle behind the taxi. The taxi is seen veering in and out of the traffic lane for a while before it drives completely onto the roadside of the highway.

The driver quickly tries to get back on the road but crashes into an SUV on the neighbouring lane. The two vehicles collide into each other in the middle of the road, sending one man (presumably the driver) flying out of the taxi.

The persons recording the video can be heard in hysterics as they witness the entire tragedy.

The post (which can be viewed here) was captioned:

“Never expect anything less on the roads in Mzansi! always be vigilant. Maintain your distances. Steer clear of trouble when you see it.”

The horrific accident left Mzansi online users completely gobsmacked. Judging by the comments under the disturbing video, many seem to believe that the taxi driver was either intoxicated or experiencing fatigue from a long trip. Other users expressed that the individuals who captured the video could have prevented the accident.

@Miluveri said:

“That accident could’ve been prevented by the person taking that video as they could see the taxi driver is falling asleep coz of exhaustion.”

@Bright_Afrika commented:

“Would you hoot a taxi driver? A drunk one for that matter (allegedly)? And those people taking video are whites, imagine what would happen if they stopped him. You know taxi drivers mos. I'd never.”

@BeSafe_Muvhango wrote:

“Me I blame a people who are on the car that is taking a video. They should have stopped the taxi and saved people's lives. This shouldn't have happened. It's not about how those guys look, is about humanity and trying to save innocent people who are in that taxi. Those guys should have hooted the taxi, do lights and try to pass the taxi while hooting and shouting through the window trying to wake him up.”

@Nthabisheng replied:

“The taxi driver could have prevented this by not driving.”

@fulufheloo_ remarked:

“Fatigue is dangerous, he probably fell asleep. The person who took the video could have prevented this.”

@Ndila_001 said:

“This taxi driver has been sleeping, driving in zig-zag, and what I don't understand is why don't the other cars behind it not hoot and stop this guy once. Especially the person taking a video.”

Mzansi shook over video of 3 reckless Johannesburg drivers

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported that the importance of road traffic safety is not a measure to be taken lightly as it prevents road users from being killed or seriously injured. This stern reminder comes after an alarming video shared by @CityofJoburgZA shows how not to drive on SA roads as three drivers illegally swerve in and out of traffic lanes.

The footage was shared recently on Twitter and shows a 4x4 bakkie move into a neighbouring lane before a smaller red vehicle charges forward in the yellow lane, presumably to overtake the bakkie. The two cars almost crash into each other as they swerve in and out.

A few seconds later, oncoming traffic, led by a truck, fast approaches the two cars, forcing them out the lane in opposite directions. The red vehicle almost crashes into another oncoming bakkie in the yellow lane.

Source: Briefly News