Angry Egoli informal settlement residents stole animals and burned a farm structure down after two people were mauled to death by dogs

The people had allegedly been trespassing on the farm when the attack happened, and the dogs have since been removed by the local SPCA

Public Order Policing had to intervene in the situation and a case of malicious damage to property is being investigated following the incident

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

CAPE TOWN - A group of people who were allegedly trespassing on a farm were mauled by five dogs, which led to farm structures being set alight and other animals being stolen in Philippi over the weekend. A 38-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were killed in the attack, while another was taken to hospital.

Police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property after the death of two sparked violence in Philippi. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said the deaths are under investigation. According to News24, the dogs were removed from the scene by the SPCA.

Angry residents stormed the farm and looted items before setting a building alight. Van Wyk said Public Order Policing had to intervene in the situation. A case of malicious damage to property was opened.

The Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) confirmed with Cape{town}etc. that the dogs were impounded. Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse warned dog owners on farms to ensure their properties are properly fenced and have signs to caution people against entering private properties.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans react to the horrific incident:

Lenton Jegels said:

“Really tragic, condolences to the families concerned, but why should the residents go on a rampage?? Where’s the sense in that?? Where’s the sense in anything they do?”

Gail Van Litsenborgh commented:

“The way most dogs are treated, I’m not surprised. Now they’ll torture and kill any dog they come across.”

Hannelie Jacobs posted:

“Maybe they should care this much when dog fights happen in their area and dogs get mauled to death weekly.”

Kathleen Mc Nulty added:

“So why were these people trespassing on the farm? And why did the dogs attack them? Farm attack?”

Limpopo teacher killed after being accused of stealing goats, burned body found in his bakkie

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported that an FET teacher in Limpopo was found burned to death in his bakkie after he was accused of stealing goats.

43-year-old Siphiwe Zondo had bought goats from Ga-Mphahlele village and had been transporting them when he was attacked on the road.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News