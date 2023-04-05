A South African restaurant customer spent R182,500 on alcohol in one night and tipped the waiter R21,903

The bill went viral on social media, sparking criticism and speculation about the source of the money

Some social media users questioned the morality of such excessive spending on alcohol and called for more discussion of economic success strategies

A bill for days. Someone nearly spends R200K on booze. @BarryNotRoux/Twitter

A recent receipt has caused a stir on a social media post, revels that an unknown customer spent a whopping R182 500 on alcohol at an undisclosed restaurant in South Africa. The total bill, including an R21 903 tip for the waiter, came to R204 434.

The shocking South African restaurant bill

The breakdown of the order was shared on Twitter, which showed that the customer purchased two bottles of Hennessy brandy for R11 998, 20 Red Bulls for R980, four hubbly singles for R2400, 30 Valpre still water for R900, 39 Vueve Rich champagne for R105 261, three A de Brignac for R35 997, and five Dom Perignon for R24 995.

The shocking receipt has undoubtedly caused a stir on social media, with many questioning the values of South African society and the way.

Netizens shared their thoughts on the spending

@Zillaryoung84 said:

"I don't care if you or I can afford it or not, if you are willing to spend this kind of money on such useless things, I'm not taking you seriously as a friend or business partner. Your perspective is self-destructing and myopic."

@GI_Irvin added:

"I don’t see Hendriks and Moët on that bill that bill should be more. They must go back and pay for those "

@Mintefelekex said:

"So no one is talking about the tips?"

@sewelankoana added:

"I know this guy his name is Sandile from Durban"

@m_zagagana said:

"Give friends millions to spend in your club to clean your dirty money and theirs, so when it comes under the club account through sales, there’s a record for the tax man on how the money was acquired. It’s been happening in these high market clubs with ridiculous prices."

@__Gugulethu added:

"I just know dating a man who spends like this at the club would make me sick."

@Neftal_Maluleke said:

"Money laundering schemes"

Unemployed Johannesburg mother wins Lotto

In other head-spinning money stories, Briefly News reported a lady who only played the Lotto occasionally when she could afford to and won the massive jackpot on 17 March. According to TimesLive, the woman picked her numbers with her husband and would only play the Lotto when she could afford to.

After claiming her prize, the lady said:

“Now that I have won the PowerBall jackpot, I am looking forward to living comfortably. I am going to buy a house and invest in my children’s education.”

