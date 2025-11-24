South African Gqom artist Shaun Stylist trended after a video of him arguing with a woman went viral

In the clip, Shaun is seen rejecting the woman, although the backstory was not explicitly disclosed

Mzansi offered their varying opinions on the drama, with many people slamming the woman without knowing the proper details

Shaun Stylist was spotted allegedly rejecting a woman.

Source: Instagram

An X (Twitter) video of Shaun Stylist at groove with a woman has gone viral. In the clip, the Amapiano and Gqom artist can be seen visibly agitated when the woman tries talking to him.

He then proceeds to inhale his hubbly in annoyance. The man next to him tries to talk, but an angered Shaun continues lashing without looking at the lady.

No context was provided by the user @Am_Blujay, who shared the clip on Saturday, 22 November. Watch the clip below:

SA applauds Shaun Stylist

Although many people made fun of the situation, a user suspected that it might have been his wife or someone he knew, and they had an argument.

@Superliciousnes said:

"And that looks like Anele, the wife. Hayi nabantu who records everything, even in clubs, because you can see clearly they argued, so people can't fight now without cameras recording."

A clip of Shaun Stylist telling a woman off has gone viral on X.

Source: Instagram

Below are some of the reactions below:

@CanleaveCan said:

"Imagine if all men did this at the groove. These girls would need to start coming with their own money."

@lucky_dybala stated:

"He doesn't want to hear anything from her."

@mqhelenqabankos reacted:

"Knowing Shaun, this was planned to the T."

@Lehutso_Ml stated:

"That is how it's done. This should happen more often."

@NGAMULA07 laughed:

"He is focused."

@LonahCele asked:

"Aren't people at groove supposed to be nicer?"

@meleni_xiluva said:

"Lmao, maybe she wanted to smoke nje."

@Johnwicknezz said:

"It must hurt to be rejected like this in the club."

@nubian6 shared:

"Second-hand embarrassed."

@KmaanDasoul asked:

"What happened to women? What happened to buying your own hubbly, 12 ye brutal or whatever and sit and drink at home?"

Shaun Stylist defends Shauwn Mkhize

After businesswoman Mam'Mkhize was accused of having fake designer bags, the Podcast and Chill team called her former stylist, Shaun, to gain clarity on the rumours. He started by explaining their relationship and mentioned how her SARS issue affected many people.

“My relationship with MaMkhize is that of a mother and son, it's not about clothes, it's way beyond clothes, it's emotional, it's personal. She has contributed a lot of people, and how she has been affected has affected a lot of families, households. I know more than 23 families who go to sleep or bed without food, and kids who no longer go to school. So, if we’re going to degrade the whole contribution and whatever,” Shaun Stylist said.

On the fake clothes, Shaun said:

“I don’t know that, but if you ask me about what she has done or what she's doing that I can give a clear indication.”

Shaun Stylist shares Easter plans

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shaun Stylist opened up about his plans for the Easter holiday. He disclosed that he had a special treat for his son, Maison.

Fellow musicians, 2wo Bunnies, also shared that they plan to blend work and pleasure during the Easter long weekend.

