Zee Nxumalo interacted with a young fan in a viral video

The encounter showed the amapiano artist hugging and chatting with the admirer, who bore a striking resemblance to her

The clip's caption on X praised Nxumalo's approachable nature amid her rising fame

Multi-award winning musician Zee Nxumalo met a young fan in a moment captured in a now viral video that captures a warm exchange that unfolded in front of parked cars and onlookers. The fan appeared emotional, covering her face before Nxumalo chatted lightly to her.

Nxumalo, who asked fans for some cash to shoot a music video a short while back, was praised on the post which was captioned "Zee Nxumalo taught us that fame doesn’t have to come with distance." See the full post below:

Fans take to the comments section with mixed points

The post was flooded with a mixture of comments from fans. While others saw eye to eye with the post's caption, others simply did not buy it. One user, @lyrical230, stated:

"She didn't even want to have a chat when I met her about a month ago at the airport. All these are stunts for clout."

Another user, @ZENITH_SONDER, shared a similar sentiment, writing:

"I have a problem with people doing good stuff only on camera."

@Killerh19831 added:

"This is so fake. It's all for clout and nothing else. She has a Cyan [Boujee] attitude when she's off camera."

Positivity also saw the light of day, with some fans cheering her on. @Kings_571 commented simply:

"So nice."

@Mashapa4321 wrote:

"She’s the best."

Another user, @stylecandii, commented:

"So adorable."

@TshepoCM1 commented on their striking likeness:

"You’d swear it’s her little sister."

Nxumalo's rise in amapiano circles

Nxumalo's rise in amapiano is characterised by her consistent release of hit singles like the platinum-certified Thula Mabota, her debut album Inja Ye Game which earned a South African Music Awards nomination, and a strong emphasis on live performances and fan connection.

The Mamma hitmaker, who received R40k from fellow musician Shebesxt recently, blends soulful hooks with amapiano beats, much like early Tyla.

Zee Nxumalo's amapiano takeover continues to climb

Nxumalo’s journey in music started with Afro-pop, but she later switched to amapiano to match the sound Mzansi was gravitating towards. Her work is already paying off. Thula Mabota, her smash collab with Pabi Cooper and 031choppa, went platinum. She also jumped on Funk 55 alongside Shakes and Les, DBN Gogo, Ceeka RSA, and Chley.

Her 2024 EP Inja Ye Game earned her a Best Amapiano Album nomination at SAMA31, and by 2025 she became the most nominated artist at the Basadi in Music Awards.

Talking about creating music, Nxumalo previously said that she preferred freestyling in a chilled environment, saying that was where the magic happened.

Zee Nxumalo makes it big after asking fans for donations

After asking her fans for a quarter of a million rand to channel into the production of a music video, Nxumalo revealed the return on investment from the video that had premiered on YouTube. Briefly News previously reported that the musician said that she had made back the R250k.

