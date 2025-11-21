Nandi Madida stunned Mzansi after sharing a glam shot from the inaugural TIME Africa G20 Impact Summit in Johannesburg

Her post hyped the continent’s moment on the global stage as world leaders, industry giants and innovators gathered to discuss Africa’s future

The comments section showed a mixture of opinions, but positive ones dominated

Nandi Madida impressed fans when she hosted the TIME Africa G20 summit.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi’s media darling Nandi Madida is once again proving why she stays booked, busy and beloved. The actress, musician and TV powerhouse had social media buzzing after she hosted the inaugural TIME Africa G20 Impact Summit in Johannesburg on 20 November 2025.

Madida, who recently celebrated two decades in showbiz, shared the news with followers on X, posting proudly, "Africa, our time is NOW! #HostDuties #G20SouthAfrica #G20Summit." The caption was accompanied by a beautiful picture of the multi-talented Madida with a beaming smile.

Mzansi reacts to Nandi's elegance

One user, @Morihladonal, showed real love, posting:

"Whenever I come across your posts, I just like and repost without even reading the entire post."

@Kagi_musi showed support:

"Hi my gorgeous. [I'm] so thrilled for you on this very seminal stage. Well done."

@Duma3 admired Nandi's decency:

"Abo Zakes are blessed with decent celebrity queens."

Another user, @MushHerMajesty, loved the moment, posting:

"Exquisite, Nandi!"

The comments section was not without naysayers. One of them, @MSepoku31, wrote:

"All summits are scams. They are just gala dinners. How many summits [have we had?]. What have they done? They are meetings for hypocrites."

@zenzo99 took the admiration a step farther, venting while seemingly dissing other women. He wrote:

"No tattoos. No "indoda must." [She has] no scandals. No fake hair. No wife allowance. Just leadership qualities."

What the summit was all about?

The TIME Africa G20 Impact Summit brought together more than 500 delegates ahead of the official G20 meetings. With South Africa chairing the bloc this year, the event focused on Africa’s role in shaping the global agenda.

Speakers included top leaders in business and development, while live streams reportedly drew large global audiences.

The G20 is used to draw attention to the scourge of GBVF

The TIME Africa G20 preceded the main event and was characterised by glamour but amid that, more pressing conversations on a different issue of national significance grabbed its fair share of the national attention.

A leading non-profit organisation dedicated to ending gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in South Africa, Women for Change, seized the opportunity of the upcoming G20 Leaders Summit to raise awareness of the ongoing scourge. Briefly News reported that reality TV star Londie London shut the doors of her business in solidarity with the cause.

Notoriously unclean Johannesburg gets suddenly clean

For a long time, Johannesburg's filth has been a topic that residents have always talked about and sought intervention from city leaders for, almost always to no avail. But things have recently taken a quick turn for cleanliness in the city, with residents left amazed as they witnessed city streets, once notorious for filth, suddenly getting clean. This left them wondering why leaders wait for events such as the G20 before they take tangible action for their electors.

