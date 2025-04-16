Multi-talented musician Shaun Stylist opened up about his plans for the upcoming Easter holiday

Shaun Stylist shared his plans and disclosed that he has a special treat for his son Maison

Fellow musicians 2wo Bunnies shared that they plan to blend work and pleasure during the Easter long weekend

As South Africa heads into the long weekend, a couple of celebrities shared how they will be spending the Easter holidays.

Shaun Stylist shares Easter weekend plans

For multi-talented musician Shaun Stylist, born Shaun Andile Naki, the long weekend is an opportunity to balance time with family and a busy schedule. The musician, who recently dropped the single Themb’itshe with Warner Music Africa, revealed that he will kick off the weekend with an Easter egg hunt with his son, who recently celebrated his birthday.

“This weekend, I plan on waking up my son Maison with his very first Easter egg hunt,” he said.

After the Easter egg hunt, Shaun Stylist will have a special family lunch before heading off to fulfil a few booked gigs. He said:

“After that, we’ll enjoy a special lunch with the family before I head off to perform at a few gigs. I’m excited to help make other people’s Easter weekend a celebration too!”

2wo Bunnies shares Easter plans

Fellow entertainers, Amapiano DJ duo 2wo Bunnies, are also set to have a memorable Easter weekend.

The DJ pair will mix work and pleasure during the Easter long weekend.

“We’ll be recording a special music mix that reflects the sound and energy we’ve become known for,” they shared.

The duo intends to spend time with their team and has planned a special Easter meal. 2wo Bunnies will cap off the festivities at Tempo in Sunninghill. The duo said:

“Afterwards, we’re looking forward to gathering our team for a delicious Easter meal filled with good vibes and even better company. We’ll be wrapping up the day with an epic live set at Tempo in Sunninghill—ending the weekend on a high note.”

Shaun Stylist celebrates his hit song

Meanwhile, Shaun Stylist is destined for a successful career in the music industry.

The musician’s career path took an unlikely trajectory due to association with flamboyant businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize. The star became a star before venturing into the entertainment industry because of his relationship with MaMkhize and unmatched fashion style.

Shaun Stylist opened up about his plans for Easter. Image: shaunstylist

Source: Instagram

In July 2024, he celebrated his hit song Manje Monday which features Nandipha808, RIVALZ, LeeMckrazy, and Tumilemang, reaching one million streams.

In an interview at the time, Shaun Stylist said he knew the song would be a hit, and this was just the beginning of his success as a musician.

Shaun Stylist allegedly beefs with Andile Mpisane

Despite enjoying a close relationship with MaMkhize, Shaun Stylist's friendship with her son allegedly took a hit in 2023. Briefly News previously reported that Shaun Stylist was beefing with Andile Mpisane following years of friendship.

In 2023, the two were believed to have called time on their friendship due to jealousy. The duo, who considered each other brothers, were supposedly not on good terms as Shaun focused more on his music career.

