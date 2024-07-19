Shaun Stylist's hit song Manje Monday featuring Nandipha808, RIVALZ, LeeMckrazy, and Tumilemang has reached one million streams

Shaun Stylist attributes the song's success to the growing Mogodu Monday tradition on social media

Known for his unmatched style, Shaun Stylist, real name Shaun Andile Naki, believes this is just the beginning for his music career

Reality TV star and musician Shaun Stylist is over the moon following the success of his hit song Manje Monday featuring Nandipha808, RIVALZ, LeeMckrazy and Tumilemang.

Shaun Stylist's hit song Manje Monday hits major milestone

We have to admit that Shaun Stylist's song Manje Monday has taken over the industry. The song released a while ago, has already reached one million streams.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Shaun Stylist, whose real name is Shaun Andile Naki, said he knew the song would become a hit and that this was just the beginning. Shaun believes the numbers will continue to grow.

He also noted that he thinks the song is getting recognition because the new Mogodu Monday tradition is gaining traction on social media.

"Remember Manje Monday is more a reality that says you can do anything Manje [now], anything you can do. So Monday is a boy's holiday, it's so for everyone. We've started taking the song to activation."

Shaun Stylist talks about his career path

Shaun Stylist became a household name in the entertainment industry because of his unmatched style and association with flamboyant businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize. The star shared that he realized he had become a star before venturing into the industry.

