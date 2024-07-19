South African rapper Blxckie announced that he will be dropping his EP See You Soon

The rapper also shared a preview video of the EP on his Twitter (X) page and shared when he was dropping it

Some of his fans and followers were excited about him finally dropping some music for them

Blxckie is set to drop an EP soon. Image: @blxckie

South African rapper Blxckie, also known as Somnyama, shared exciting news with his fans and followers on social media.

Blxckie set to drop his new EP See You Soon

South African rapper Somnyama has once again made headlines online after his manager, Nandi Mwepu, allegedly played him a fool.

The star, who came into the limelight in 2019, recently announced on his Twitter (X) page that he will drop his highly-anticipated EP See You Soon. The star posted a preview video of his EP and wrote:

"See u soon extended play. Next friday. 26/07. presave in comments. See u soon."

See the post below:

Fans excited about Blxckie dropping an EP

Shortly after the rapper posted about dropping his much-anticipated EP, some of his fans and followers were excited about it. See some of the comments below:

@artist_nhlanhla wrote:

"Somnyama it's good to be getting new music but we need a sophomore album after this bro."

@Kasiilifestyle said:

"I can't wait. Azishe."

@giddo_rapkid responded:

"This what I mean , the consistency."

@lifa_mondlane replied:

"We waiting for the date now somnyama."

@TSHINWA_FHASI commented:

"Why are you dropping the same day Jody is? At least give him time to push then you can release after lol."

@audiopiumSA questioned:

"What features should we expect?"

@Section_012 mentioned:

"The Great Somnyama."

Blxckie on getting shoutout by Nelly Furtado

In a previous report by Briefly News, Blxckie opened up about his intentional efforts to stand out in the crowded rap scene. He was in the studio with the likes of Nelly Furtado and Wale.

Blxckie lauded his supportive manager for these collaborations. He cannot wait for the upcoming releases to hit the streets.

