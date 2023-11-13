Rapper Blxckie is said to be in the dark about what his manager, Nandi Mwepu, has been doing

M4 Entertainment owner Nandi Mwepu has been accused of exploiting Blxckie

A source close to Nandi said the car and house Blxckie thinks are his are actually owned by Nandi, but he is not aware of this

One of Mzansi's hottest rappers, Blxckie, finds himself trending shortly after a source came forward and opened up about how his manager is ripping him off, and he is not aware of all of this.

Nandi Mwepu accused of pocketing Blxckies hard earned money

South African rapper Somnyama has made headlines recently. The star who came into the limelight in 2019 has allegedly been played a fool by his manager, Nandi Mwepu.

According to ZiMoja, a business associate close to Mwepu and Blxckie opened up about the evilness Mwepu has been doing. Nandi is known for managing artists like A-Reece, Anatii and Lucas Raps.

The source said:

"Blxckie believes he possesses the car he's driving, yet it's all registered under Nandi's name. The residence in Midrand that he calls home is also documented under Nandi's ownership. Can you imagine?

"Picture an artist with international acclaim thinking he's financially secure, oblivious to the fact that he actually has nothing. He receives what he believes is sufficient income, unaware of his true worth. Blxckie is completely in the dark about his financial situation."

Last year, the star bought himself a car, which he posted about on his social media page. This is the very same car he uses to travel and attend his gigs. According to another source, The car is under Nandi's name, and Blxckie is unaware of all of this as he is under the impression that he owns it.

Blxckie on getting shout out by Nelly Furtado

In a previous report from Briefly News, Blxckie opened up about his intentional efforts to stand out in the crowded rap scene. He was in the studio with the likes of Nelly Furtado and Wale.

Blxckie lauded his supportive manager for these collaborations. He cannot wait for the upcoming releases to hit the streets.

