South African rapper Blxckie is making waves in both local and international music scenes, earning praise from fans and recently sharing a message from renowned singer Nelly Furtado

Nelly Furtado expressed her admiration for a song they are collaborating on, fueling excitement among Blxckie's followers

The interaction has led to widespread acclaim, with fans hailing Blxckie's achievement and anticipating a hit song from the collaboration

Blxckie is dominating the local and international music scenes. The award-winning rapper recently had his fans grinning from ear to ear when he shared a message he received from Nelly Furtado.

Blxckie has shared a screenshot of a message he got from Nelly Furtado. Image: @blxckie_ and by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Blxckie gets a thumbs up from Nelly Furtado

South Africans never thought they would see the day that an upcoming rapper from Durban would get recognition from the internationally acclaimed singer and songwriter Nelly Furtado.

Taking to his social media pages, Blxckie who is currently in the studio working on new music with the Canadian star shared a comment he received from her.

The rapper shared a screenshot of the comment he received from Nelly Furtado telling him that she loves the song they are working on. She said:

"Let’s finish our song, I love it."

Mzansi reacts to Blxckie's interaction with Nelly Furtado

Fans showered the star with praise for getting recognition from international celebrities like Nelly Furtado.

@princessmhlungu said:

"Somnandi mfana you are a gone boy."

@TMorakenyane commented:

"Way too big❤️"

@BrimOnDecks_ added:

"I already know it's a hit. "

@DJDdoubleD noted:

"Bro they will never understand! This ain’t not imaginary sh*t! this is your real life in real-time ‍♂️ No wonder they are so mad."

