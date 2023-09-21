Rapper Anatii teased his fans as he announced the Bushman album tracklist online

The Ntloni hitmaker also recently released his single Ancestral Call after a long time, so his fans are excited to see what else he has been working on

Anatii's followers also shared that they cannot wait for him to drop the highly-anticipated album

Rapper Anatii will release his much-anticipated album, 'Bushman' soon. Image: @anatii

Source: Instagram

The coolest Xhosa rapper on the block is back and is here to stay. Anatii, whose real name is Anathi Mnyango, has made his mark in the music game that he has returned, and that new fresh music is coming your way.

Anatii teases fans with new tracklist

The 30-year-old Zion hitmaker Anatii recently announced that his new album, Bushman, will be released soon. The rapper also gave his fans a sneak peek of the album's tracklist online.

Anatii dropped his single Ancestral Call a few days ago, featuring the legendary Ladysmith Black Mambazo. A few months ago, he announced that he would release two new albums this year.

He posted several pictures of him in the studio working on his much-anticipated album and captioned the post:

"Bushman is coming."

See the post below:

The rapper is doing many great things this year. Anatii will also be performing at the Hey Neighbour festival in December 2023.

Read some of people's reactions below:

_Christiandiordior_ wrote:

"A track list in hieroglyphics is wild, woaaah."

Snetemba_m responded:

"Siphilise please silindile."

Im4nimorevati said:

"The bushman’s got some growth."

Mzidob1 wrote:

"We can't wait my bro."

Jtthevoicesa responded:

"I can’t wait for this release."

Lifewasneveryeezy said:

"We are ready."

Korner_kid wrote:

"We're ready and waiting king!"

Anatii makes rare comeback after leaving the music game

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Anatii left the entertainment industry when his fans were really enjoying his music. The star, who seldom posts on social media, created a buzz when he shared a picture on his Twitter page.

The talented rapper has been under the radar after leaving the industry. Fans have been glued to their phones, hoping for their favourite rapper's return. Twitter users couldn't keep calm when the Holy Mountain rapper made a rare appearance on the micro-blogging site. The star posted a picture to tell Mzansi that he is hale and hearty.

