Blxckie took the music industry by storm and is now taking his talent beyond the country's border

The star recently had Mzansi beaming in pride when he revealed that he is working with internationally acclaimed star Nelly Furtado

Social media users lauded the star for his consistency in the game and for wanting to push forward

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Blxckie is the star of the moment and it seems he is on his way to the top. The star who has been on a winning streak since his arrival on the entertainment scene is about to go international.

Blxckie couldn't keep calm after hitting the studio with Nelly Furtado. Image: @blxckie and Getty Images

Source: UGC

Blxckie rubs shoulders with music legend Nelly Furtado

Blxckie is flying the country's flag high overseas. The rapper has been making waves and having fire performances.

According to TimesLIVE, Blxckie showed his fans at the South by Southwest (SXSW) 2023 event in Texas an unforgettable performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Taking to his Twitter page, Blxckie also shared a glimpse of his time in the studio with the legendary Canadian artist Nelly Furtado. The star who can't wait for people to hear what they have been working on shared a short glimpse on his page.

He admitted that he never imagined that a boy from a Johannesburg town would be in the studio with Nelly Furtado. He wrote:

"A Sydenham heights boy and Nelly Furtado."

Blxckie's fans can't keep calm after his post with Nelly Furtado

The rapper's fans reacted with mixed reactions. Many said that they can't wait to hear what the two are working on.

@wakapalesaa said:

"You standing next to a legend there boi. Make us proud pls. Love Nelly Furtado.❤"

@MbasaMgwebi added:

"OMG! This is dope."

Big Zulu and Sjava to collaborate on new project Inkabi Zezwe, 1st single Umbayimbayi set to drop soon

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sjava and Big Zulu are preparing to bless their fans with a joint music project Inkabi Zezwe. The first single, Umbayimbayi, is set to be released on March 24, 2023.

According to ZAlebs, a joint album with Warner Music Africa (WMA) is also in the works and will be released in May 2023.

The news outlet also disclosed that the two talented artists had been working on the eagerly awaited project for a while but kept delaying its release because there were too many decisions to be made before they entered the studio.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News