The South African rapper Big Zulu recently expressed his gratitude for life and where he is now

The Imali Eningi hitmaker, who was a taxi driver before he became famous, shared a tweet on Twitter that he appreciated life in general

In the tweet, the star mentioned that he didn't become successful by just his wisdom, but it was also by God's grace

Rapper Big Zulu became a topic on social media after he shared a heartfelt post on social media pages.

Big Zulu expresses his gratitude for life and success

The 38-year-old record label boss made headlines again after blasting the news channel Newzroom Afrika for their poor hospitality services to guests who come in early in the morning for interviews.

Recently, the star took some time to express his gratitude for his life and his success on his social media page. The Imali Eningi hitmaker shared a tweet on his Twitter (X) page where he shared that he was grateful for all the bad and good days he has had and that he did accumulate what he has accumulated in his life just by his wisdom.

He wrote:

"I am thankful for the good and bad days in my life, because I didn't reach where I am with just my wisdom."

See the post below:

Fans react to Big Zulu's post

Many netizens reacted to the post that Big Zulu had shared on his social media page:

@DlaminiDukani wrote:

"Wow. God Bless you my brother."

@MarvinTKDL said:

"Yebo Zulu! Ngiyakuhalalisela nsizw' enye."

@lufunosjavo commented:

"I have listened to your interview on Mashabela podcast, you are naturally intelligent. I wish many artists can learn a lot from you even people in general. RESPECT MONEY, have fear when you when spend recklessly."

@ChrisEcxel102 commented:

"You deserve the best."

@MadelaniMnyandu replied:

"Nkabi Nation."

@cebo_makhasi responded:

"Inkabi madoda."

