Rapper and record label owner Big Zulu celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, 7 April 2024

The news and gossip page MDNews shared a picture of Big Zulu and celebrated his birthday

Many people online could not believe that he was born in 1986, making him 38 years old this year

Big Zulu recently turned 38 on 7 April 2024. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

South African rapper and record label owner Big Zulu's fans celebrated his birthday on Sunday, 7 April 2024. The star rose to fame in 2016 after releasing Donsa Nkabi.

Big Zulu turns 38

The Imali Eningi hitmaker Big Zulu made headlines once again after he went on X to share an old Facebook post of him working full time as a taxi driver while rapping as his side hustle.

The star recently turned 38 on Sunday, 7 April 2024. The news and gossip page MDNews posted a picture of the record label owner and wished him a happy birthday.

"Happy 38th birthday to Big Zulu."

See the post below:

Mzansi questions Big Zulu's age

Many netizens could not believe Big Zulu was 38, meaning he was born in 1986. Expressing their shock when his age was revealed, some fans said they assumed that the singer was at least in his 40s. See some of the reactions below:

@Dingswayo_N said:

"Guys I think I must go back to school and learn how to count because ayyy leminyaka yenu."

@djstago wrote:

"Haibo 38 and I definitely look younger than him."

@Melusi_Mokone shared:

"Happiest birthday, though I thought he was around 46, 47 years."

@thabs116 responded:

"These celebrities are the same with football players abafuni guga imagine 38yrs elikhehla."

@Sfiso68705439 replied:

"Imani big zulu is 38? Lol."

@MsIntrovert17 tweeted:

"Inkabi can't be 38 no ways!!"

@thaboreagan commented:

"At 45 he will look 60."

@Leruo_267 mentioned:

"I thought he's in his 40s."

Big Zulu showcases daughter on Metro FM interview

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Zulu's eldest daughter, Siphesihle, accompanied him during his interview on Metro FM, where he spoke with Tbo Touch.

Siphesihle wore orange Carvela shoes, a brand he is an ambassador for, and Mzansi marvelled at their striking resemblance, and many noted her love for Carvela shoes.

Source: Briefly News