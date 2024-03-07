Big Zulu's eldest daughter, Siphesihle, accompanied him during his interview on Metro FM with Tbo Touch

The Inkabi Records boss' daughter wore orange Carvela shoes, a brand that he is an ambassador for

Mzansi marvelled at their striking resemblance, and many noted her love for Carvela shoes

One thing about Big Zulu, he gives his children a chance to get the spotlight. The rapper went with his daughter to Metro FM for his interview.

Big Zulu was accompanied by his eldest daughter for his radio interview on Metro FM. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Big Zulu and daughter take over Metro FM

The Inkabi Records boss had an interview with Tbo Touch on Metro FM. He took his eldest daughter Siphesihle with him.

"Today on Metro Fm I will be with my first born, my kids; big sister, talking to @tbotouch."

The radio station also reposted the picture with the caption:

"We catch up with Rapper, Songwriter and Actor, @bigzulu_sa and daughter, Siphesihle on #TheTouchdown."

Mzansi marvels at Big Zulu and Siphesihle's resemblance

Siphesihle wore a casual look of denim jeans and a black Redbat t-shirt with a pair of orange Carvela shoes, a brand that her father is an ambassador for.

Big Zulu does not always speak much about his children, but he does sometimes post them online.

Mzansi spoke about their striking resemblance, and many noted her love for Carvela shoes.

@savenoho said:

"Inkabi with his cub look good."

@mageba_mage noted:

"His daughter is wearing a Carvella."

@ntwana_kasie exclaimed:

"Wow, she is her father."

@KgabungThabang asked:

"I'm curious how the interview was conducted, I have never heard Big Zulu speak english or Touch speak Zulu."

msdee9 shared:

"Oh my word, she looks like Nkosazana Daughter."

ntombizodwalekabe shared:

"Oh yes we’re listening to the touchdown."

Emtee shades Big Zulu and calls him Sjava's bodyguard

In a previous report from Briefly News, Rapper Emtee recently threw shade at Big Zulu after seeing his photo with Sjava. The Roll Up hitmaker trolled the Inkabi Zezwe member and called him Sjava's bodyguard.

Emtee has never been a fan of Big Zulu, as he occasionally disses him. One time, he dissed his rap style and also his fashion sense saying he wears fake designer clothes.

