Emtee recently threw shade at Big Zulu after seeing his photo with Sjava

The Roll Up hitmaker trolled the iNkabi Zezwe member and called him Sjava's bodyguard

This after Big Hustle revealed his partnership with Empire distributions ahead of his album release

Emtee dissed Big Zulu and referred to him as Sjava's bodyguard. Images: emteethehustla, bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Emtee trolled Big Zulu and referred to him as Sjava's bodyguard. The Roll Up rapper showed love to his former labelmate while throwing shade at Zulu - again, claiming to not know who he is.

Emtee throws shade at Big Zulu

It seems the beef between Emtee and Big Zulu is far from over. The rappers ignited their feud in 2023, though it was primarily one-sided with Emtee regularly taking jabs at his fellow rapper.

Today, it appears Big Hustle still wants some smoke after looking down on Big Zulu's career and calling him a bodyguard.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, the Pearl Thusi hitmaker responded to a post by Sjava, saying he was happy to see him do big things. A fan later claimed that Big Zulu was using Sjava for some fame:

Thabangwrldwide said:

"Ay, but that other guy is getting fame using the sniper."

emteerecords responded:

"Who is he? Sjava's bodyguard or what?"

Big Hustle went on to brag about his trash-talking, saying he had a reputation for being a potty mouth:

"I grew up where we dissed one another. It was fun, and I never lost a battle. At school, I was known for what I’m doing now."

Emtee announces Empire distribution partnership

Remember when Emtee hinted at going international? The rapper has finally revealed his partnership with American distributor, Empire:

This is what fans had to say about Emtee's new connections:

sabrina_monica_veiga showed love to Emtee:

"Love of my life!"

holly125wood said:

"Still waiting for DIY3."

sampuworx praised Emtee:

"I respect your hustle."

realmajahatm congratulated the rapper:

"Congratulations, Big Hustle!"

drew_february1 wrote:

"The best trapper in the continent, eMTee the hustler!"

phur_nkosi posted:

"Emtee all the way!"

