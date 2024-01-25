Emtee roasted Flash Ikumkani after he announced his upcoming album

The Roll Up hitmaker threw shots at his former label-mate and caused a social media frenzy

Fans tried to come to Flash's defence while others entertained Emtee

Emtee was called out for dragging his former label-mate, Flash Ikumkani. Images: emteethehustla, flashikumkan

Source: Instagram

Emtee recently threw shade at his former label-mate. The rapper commented on Flash Ikumkani's album announcement with some not-so-savoury words. While Big Hustle was accused of being jealous of Flash, his fans entertained his antics as they patiently waited for DIY 3.

Emtee roasts Flash Ikumkani

Looks like Emtee didn't stand on business this time around. The rapper pulled another one of his post-and-delete stunts in the middle of a spicy Twitter (X) rant.

In a screenshot by SA Hip Hop Mag, Big Hustle came across a tweet promoting Flash Ikumkani's upcoming album, Isibane Selali, and asked:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Who gives a f*ck?"

It seems the Roll Up hitmaker is still a bit salty that Flash left Emtee Records to fend for himself and open his own record label, The Chosen Ones From The Trenches.

The rappers collaborated on several songs including Laqhasha from Emtee's 2021 album, Logan.

In a video by SAHHExperts, Flash opened up about leaving Emtee Records:

Mzansi reacts to Emtee's shade

Netizens called Emtee out for throwing shade at Flash Ikumkani:

MthintiSan2002 called Emtee out::

"This is wrong. Stop hating, bro, people will say you hate Flash just because he's doing better without you. Just leave him alone and do your own thing, we are waiting for DIY3."

mxmhayi wasn't impressed:

"Emtee can be goofy sometimes on the internet, bro, he needs management."

MthintiSan2002 said:

"Emtee is getting out of hand now."

Meanwhile, fans entertained Big Hustle, while others were more concerned about his music:

luu_de_prince joked:

"Big Hustle always wants the smoke!"

Inno543400581 asked:

"Are we still getting a single month end?"

backendkiid1800 hyped Emtee:

"You're the real deal for real."

A-Reece asks Emtee for a feature

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to A-Reece shooting his shot for a feature in Emtee's anticipated album, DIY 3.

The rappers last collaborated on Couldn't from Reece's debut album, Paradise, and it seems fans may just get something new any time from now, but knowing these two emcees, fans shouldn't hold their breath!

Source: Briefly News