A-Reece recently shot his shot at Emtee for a collaboration

The Paradise rapper expressed his interest in working with Big Hustle, possibly in his DIY 3 album

The conversation sparked a frenzy among the rappers' excited fans

A-Reece requested for a feature on Emtee's upcoming album, 'DIY 3.' Images: theboydoingthings, emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Emtee is gearing up to release his anticipated album, DIY 3. Ahead of the release, the Roll Up rapper shared that he had been listening to the project, to which A-Reece shot his shot for a potential feature on Big Hustle's upcoming album.

A-Reece requests feature on Emtee's album

Still beaming from the success of Paradise 2, it appears A-Reece still has more bars to pass around. In anticipation of Emtee's long-awaited album, DIY 3, Reece shot his shot, hoping to land a feature in the rapper's album.

The emcees last collaborated on Couldn't from Reece's debut album, Paradise, while both were still signed to Ambitiouz Entertainment. Now, Reece wants to bring back the magic.

Big Hustle posted on Twitter (X) saying he had been listening to his upcoming album and contemplates releasing more projects. Reece responded by asking for a feature:

"Riding round bumping DIY3. I might drop 2 projects this year."

A-Reece responded:

"Put me on something, champ."

Mzansi reacts to possible A-Reece and Emtee collaboration

Fans are excited at the possibility of A-Reece and Emtee hitting the studio again and encouraged the rappers to make it happen:

geezbuddy was overjoyed:

"A-Reece making a comeback? Didn’t think that would happen in my lifetime. Tears in my eyes!!"

leliibaby said:

"The streets need it."

visse_ss encouraged:

"That would be super cool????!!!!"

QinisoTMagubane promised:

"I will be there no matter what!!!"

Mr_Liyanda wrote:

"Another Emtee and Reece song? I need that."

Emtee sets new career standard

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Emtee saying that he should not be considered just a South African rapper anymore:

"In 2024, I’m no longer a local artist. I was never an underground artist either."

Seemingly hinting at going international, fans couldn't help but celebrate the rapper's growth, anticipating something huge on the way.

