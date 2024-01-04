Emtee Sets New Career Standard Ahead of ‘DIY 3’ Album Release, Seemingly Hints International Plans
- Emtee set a new standard in his career and says he's not a local rapper anymore
- The Roll Up hitmaker says he's in a league of his own while seemingly hinting at some international plans
- Fans hyped Big Hustle up, while some haters couldn't resist poking fun at the rapper
Emtee says he's in his own lane and shouldn't be considered a local rapper anymore. The rapper/ record producer is gearing up to release his long-awaited DIY 3 album, which has been in the works all through 2023, and is feeling himself!
Emtee gasses himself up
It's been a long time coming, and Emtee's fans are looking forward to finally listening to the rapper's anticipated album, DIY 3.
Having spent over a year building anticipation for his project, Big Hustle has suffered some stumbles along the way, not to mention disrespect from netizens.
Today, the rapper wanted to remind social media that he's in a league of his own and should not be considered a local rapper.
In a post on his Twitter (X) page, Emtee set the record straight that his fame and popularity stretch far beyond South African borders, while seemingly hinting that he has big international plans for the new year:
"In 2024, I’m no longer a local artist. I was never an underground artist either."
Previously, Big Hustle revealed his interest in leaving the country to start a new life and build a career elsewhere.
The rapper expressed that due to the constant criticism he faces in Mzansi, he has no willpower to stay another day in the country but will continue representing it from afar.
Mzansi weighs in on Emtee's claims
Fans cheered Emtee on while patiently waiting for his album to arrive:
doer_life agreed with Emtee:
"You were never a local artist. We love you here in Nigeria!"
Nemophilist_st was excited:
"I know what's coming is something big. I don't mind waiting, I trust you."
MozeArts23 agreed:
"No cap!"
On the other hand, some netizens questioned Big Hustle's claims:
ShowmamL said:
"If you do what you did with Avery, then will consider your request, but for now you're still local."
KhumaloFk advised:
"Just stop smoking cheap stuff and focus on music."
Emtee bumps into Cassper Nyovest
In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Emtee posting that he recently bumped into Cassper Nyovest.
Big Hustle expressed that he was surprisingly happy to see Mufasa, further slamming the claims of there ever being beef between them.
