Former president Jacob Zuma was at the memorial service for Mbongeni Ngema at the Playhouse in Durban on Wednesday, 3 December 2024. Ngema, the playwright, had tragically died in a car crash on December 27, 2023.

According to TimesLIVE, Zuma spoke at the podium during the event, offering his tribute to the late veteran. He reflected on Ngema's legacy and their friendship and shared his initial reaction upon learning of Ngema's untimely passing.

"When I received the news of his passing, I initially thought it was a jest; I believed he was immortal, given his indomitable spirit. The fact that we are gathered here bidding farewell is truly startling. Upon hearing, I questioned, 'Why not those of us who are aged?' The absence of Mbongeni leaves us pondering what will become of us."

Zuma further shared that he and Ngema had plans to collaborate on a project depicting his life as a man from Nkandla.

Initially hesitant about the concept, Zuma was persuaded after Ngema discussed the idea with his sister.

"He aimed to craft a narrative about my life, and we eventually reached an agreement for him to narrate my story. We set a plan to meet after Christmas.

This man will forever be ingrained in our memories; he tirelessly fought for freedom through various means."

Mzansi found amusement

Social media users took to Facebook to express how they felt about Jacob Zuma.

Koketso Mkandla laughed:

"So when he has to go to court he gets ill. But when it's not a court date he manages to attend events that don't even concern him."

Vusi Khumalo says:

" This old man really thinks he's the best thing to ever happen to SA."

Pilato Captain Marobane mentioned:

"He is the only person who managed to occupy the highest office position in the land with a grade R certificate."

Moloko Manamela noted:

"A corrupt life."

Apartheid resistance advocate and playwright Mbongeni Ngema passes away at 68

Renowned South African playwright Mbongeni Ngema, known for condemning apartheid injustices and highlighting Black culture and resilience in works such as the Broadway success "Sarafina!"—later adapted into a film starring Whoopi Goldberg—passed away on December 27 due to a car accident. He was 68.

According to The Washington Post, Mr. Ngema's stage productions, which addressed the challenges of the apartheid era, such as endemic poverty, repression, and political marginalization, were at the forefront of global artistic expression. They positioned Mr. Ngema as one of the leading voices challenging White-minority rule.

