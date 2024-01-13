A man from Cape Town was arrested for staging his own kidnapping, which left his family members in distress

The police said the alleged kidnappers demanded R5,000 for the man's safe return, adding to the drama of the elaborate scheme

Citizens are shocked that the man is now dealing with legal repercussions for extorting money from his family

The Cape Town police arrested a man who faked his kidnapping. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN - A 25-year-old man from Philippi was arrested for orchestrating his own kidnapping and defrauding his family.

Philippi man fakes kidnapping

The scheme unfolded when the man's brother, entrusted him with money to pay rent before leaving for work, reported DailySun.

Upon returning, the brother received a shocking message claiming the man had been kidnapped with a ransom demand of R5,000.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Kidnappers increase ransom demands

The alleged kidnappers said they were in Khayelitsha, holding the victim's money and phone.

The police said the man abducted man did not come home on 2 January 2024 and the ransom demand was increased to R15 000.

"On 9 January 2024, the family opted for the ransom demand of R15 000 and transferred the money via e-wallet."

The abductee returned home on 10 January 2024 and admitted that he and his friend faked the whole kidnapping. He also confessed that he spent the money allocated for the rent to pay for his gambling.

SA reacts to kidnapping hoax

Many South Africans are stunned the man is now facing legal consequences for his deceptive actions.

See some comments below:

Les Mahlako mentioned:

"At least he didn't charge an arm and a leg."

Ngangenkomo Maswidi Ngema wrote:

"Give this man a bells."

Lerato Ndlovu Gladys stated:

"Ke January."

Themba Mthimbane commented:

"Can't stop laughing. This spina zonke will leave us dead."

Lucky madimetsa stated:

"Kidnaps himself."

Limpopo pupil arrested after he faked a kidnapping

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a High School pupil was arrested after he and his friend reportedly faked his kidnapping and demanded R 7 000 ransom from his parents.

The 20-year-old is in police custody and is expected to appear in court on Monday. The student went to school about 3km away from his home on Friday morning and did not return in the afternoon as usual.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News