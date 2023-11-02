A desperate woman surprised everyone in Mzansi when she begged for just R1 from a man and tried to grab his phone

In the video, what caught everyone's attention was her bold move when she swiftly tried to grab the man's phone and left him stunned

The short clip trended, leaving people in shock over the woman's unexpected action of begging for money but had other intentions

A man nearly became a victim of a crime when a woman tried to steal his phone. Images: @slattk1

Source: TikTok

A desperate woman captured the attention of South Africans when she begged for just R1 from a man she approached on the street.

Man stunned by a beggar

This seemingly simple plea, however, took a shocking turn when she attempted to grab the man's phone. In the video uploaded by TikTok user @slattk1on, he shared the scary moment. As she reached out to the man, her actions took an unexpected twist when she tried to take his phone.

The lady's request for R1 was an indication of her circumstances. This dramatic moment, captured on video, trended on the video-sharing platform, with the clip getting thousands of views and shares.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi stunned by the TikTok video

People were surprised by the woman begging the man and then tried to take his phone. Her actions stunned them, and surprisingly, many could relate to the situation.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@nolo said:

"I was once cursed in tongues by a phara just because I didn't want to give her my ice cream."

@leoenergy commented:

"This girl once threatened to unalive me because I said I don't have cash."

@Nomvuyo shared:

"It’s her crying for that R1."

@caits advised:

"Everyone knows that girl."

@ commented:

"This Hun is always crying here in Florida."

@Muna said:

"I jumped like it was a jump scare I didn’t expect her to be that fast."

Innocent child gives a beggar money and then panics

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that This TikTok video captures a little girl giving money to a beggar through a car window and then panicking.

The man expresses gratitude, but the girl reacts with fear, retreating into her car seat and screaming.

The video evoked mixed emotions from African people, blending laughter with sadness.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News