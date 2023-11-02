This TikTok video captures a little girl giving money to a beggar through a car window and then panicking

The man expresses gratitude, but the girl reacts with fear, retreating into her car seat and screaming

The video evoked mixed emotions from African people, blending laughter with sadness

A TikTok video has left African people with mixed emotions. A little girl giving a beggar money and then being overcome with panic had people laughing and feeling sad.

This child was unsure of the situation, but it was definitely a great learning experience for her and everyone who saw it. Image: @remillards4

Source: TikTok

We, unfortunately, live in a world where poverty is at every corner, and it is not something we can hide our children from.

Little girl gives beggar man money

The video uploaded by user @remillards4 shows a little girl's act of generosity met with both gratitude and fear.

The video begins with the little girl, seemingly in the backseat of a car, offering money to the man outside. The man, touched by her gesture, leans forward to express his gratitude and receives the money, all while the girl watches with an innocent curiosity.

However, as the man extends his hand to thank the girl, she seems taken aback and retreats in fear, moving back into her car seat.

Take a look:

Moment has Africans feeling mixed emotions

The video sparked a range of reactions and discussions. Some found the interaction heartwarming, seeing the innocence in the girl's action, while others expressed concern at the underlying societal issues that prompted her fearful response.

Read some comments:

Obiohafc shared:

“Reminds me of a day in church when we were doing a peace offering, and this man who suffered from leprosy brought his hand to me. I was reluctant...”

had mixed emotions:

“This is so funny, but at the same time I feel so bad”

zizikazielihle58 laughed:

“She couldn't wait to close that window”

Slywareggie highlighted:

“She knows to keep boundaries, and that’s a good thing. Not everyone can be trusted out there.”

zizikazielihle58 said:

“She was like ‘absolutely not’ to the handshake ”

