A hun from Limpopo was happy to donate a third of the money she was going to use for diesel to a man in need

She told the story of how she was about to fill up when she noticed the man begging on the corner

South Africans thanked her for her selflessness and prayed that the Almighty keep her pockets full

A woman took part of the money meant to pour fuel into her car and gave it to a beggar. Image: @toyahshiks

A Tzaneen woman parted with her last R100 when she saw a homeless man shivering from the cold.

She was going to use the money to fuel her car. Still, she decided to fuel the man's heart and stomach by giving him something, which netizens greatly appreciated.

Woman gives homeless man R100 from her fuel money

@toyahshiks posted her TikTok video, which went viral, clocking 146K views. The clip features her driving out of the garage and telling a story in captions. She revealed that she was about to leave the house and noticed her car was on reserve. She realized that she had R300 with her.

Before arriving at the petrol station, she saw a homeless man standing by the streetlights. She was moved by how the fellow was shivering from the cold and was not wearing a jersey. Her heart drove her to give him R100 from her R300, and she felt fulfilled that she could share something with him. Watch the touching video here:

Woman's kindness touched South Africans

Netizens shared how much they appreciated her generosity and also told similar stories.

Ntombi Cindi said:

“My daughter saw this guy who was sleeping outside the spaza shop. She asked me to give him the extra blanket at home.”

Lily M wrote:

“I appreciate you for not showing his face. May God bless you.”

Lwandla_M remarked:

“May your pockets be blessed and never run dry, sesi.”

MissMoet07 added:

“Blessings upon blessings.”

advomuhlurimatheb exclaimed:

“You helped him because of humanity. I appreciate you, darling.”

Favor knows the guy as well.

“I know that guy. When I see him and the board and the cup, I never pass him. Although I’m broke, whatever I have, I share with him.”

Zandile@02 praised her.

“You are amazing, queen.”

BI PHakathi gives hungry gogo a lot of money

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that BI Phakathi surprised a struggling gogo when he gave her handfuls of R100 notes.

The anonymous philanthropist found the older woman charging people R2 to use a scale so she could eat.

Moved by her desperate need to sustain herself, the man handed her a wad of notes, and the woman burst into tears.

