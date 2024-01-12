Skeem Saam actress Amanda Manku has confirmed the murders of her mother and grandmother

Skeem Saam actress Amanda Manku, who is popular for playing the role of Lizzy has issued a statement concerning her mother and grandmother's deaths.

Amanda Manku confirms her mother and grandmother's murders

Popular South African actress Amanda Manku had a terrible 2021 when she lost her mother and grandmother on the same day. The women were allegedly shot dead by unknown gunmen on 4 May 2021 at Makgophong Village in Zebediela.

Taking to her social media pages, the star shared more details about the case in a statement. Amanda Manku confirmed that three suspects were arrested for the murders of the 45 and 70-year-old women and appeared in court. The three are reportedly scheduled to appear back in court at Magatle Zebediela on 18 January 2024.

The statement read:

"On January 10, 2024, three suspects appeared in the Lebowakgomo Magistrate court in connection with the murder of two women, aged, 70 and 45. The mother and daughter were shot and killed by unknown men on 4 May 2021 at Makgophong Village, Zebediela.

"In light of these events, we have been inundated with media requests which we wish to address through this statement.

"The family can now confirm that three suspects have been arrested in connection with the case, the suspects will appear in court again on 18 January 2024 at Magatle, Zebediela.

"This is a difficult time for the family, but we are trusting the SAPS and the judicial system to run its course as is necessary to bring the matter to a close."

The star also thanked her fans and followers for their support during the difficult time.

