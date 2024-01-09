A Cape Town municipal official who worked for the Environmental Health Department was killed outside of the office

The woman was paring her car when a gunman walked to her windows and shot her several times

South Africans mourned her death and suspected foul play

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

South Africans were torn after a Cape Town official was killed. Images: Nicholas Free and dragana991

Source: Getty Images

A city of Cape Town official was gunned down in cold blood outside of her workplace in Strand, Cape Town, on 9 January. The woman's death allegedly followed that of her husband, who is said to have been killed weeks ago. South Africans believe that the murder had ulterior motives.

Cape Town City employee killed

According to Daily Voice, the woman, a 41-year-old who worked for the Environmental Health Department, was parking her car at the municipal building when she was shot and killed. A lone gunman allegedly walked up to her car and shot several times through her window.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The suspect then escaped in a white Opel Astra parked near the parking space. Although the South African Police Service did not confirm this, there are suspicions that her death may be linked to that of her husband as her husband, who allegedly had ties to the taxi industry, was also killed two weeks ago.

Mzansi cried over the death

The death of the worker pained South Africans on Facebook.

Amantha Gilda said:

"Looks like conspiracy and a well-planned hit. May her soul rest in peace."

Favian Bull wrote:

“Now what about the Cape Flats’ innocent individuals who get shot and innocent bystanders?”

Leonore Wildeman saw a pattern.

“Another Environmental Health official, almost a year after Wendy was killed.”

Yves Cupido remark3d:

“This smells of a taxi killing. They may own routes that others want.”

Valda Kallis was saddened.

“Sad. The new year is starting badly again. Sincere condolences.”

Franklin Fisher wrote:

“71 hour task-team activated.”

Family of 4 killed in KwaZulu-Natal

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a family of four was shot and killed in a massacre in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the SAPS, a man, his wife, son, and nephew were in the house when the murder took place. Five suspects entered the home and peppered them with bullets, and only two people survived the ordeal. The police in the province told Briefly News that they're working hard to ensure that violent crimes are curbed.

Source: Briefly News