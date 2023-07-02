The Cape Toen police have finally made some headway in the mysterious murder of a taxi operator

A 32-year-old suspect was arrested during a police tracing operation in Hout Bay, Cape Town

Charmaine Bailey was gunned down in a suspected hit after a meeting with taxi drivers in Wynburg

CAPE TOWN - The police in Cape Town have made a breakthrough in the murder of a taxi official in Wynburg.

Cape Town police have made a breakthrough in the murder of taxi operator Charmaine Bailey.

Charmaine Bailey was shot and killed on 2 May while attending a meeting with taxi drivers in the area.

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the suspected hit and is expected to appear in court on Monday, 3 June.

According to TimesLIVE, the 32-year-old man was arrested during a police tracing operation in Hout Bay on Saturday, 1 July.

CATA expells members allegedly involved in Cape Town taxi operators murder

Bailey was a training officer for the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and a chairperson of the Wynberg Taxi Association.

In late May, CATA announced that its internal investigation had uncovered members allegedly behind the Baileys murder. According to the association, the members were expelled, IOL reported.

There is no indication whether the man arrested by the Cape Town police was one of the expelled CATA members suspected of Bailey's murder.

Taxi violence in the Western Cape is on the rise, with 555 taxi-related cases, including murders and attempted murders, recorded between 2019 and 2022.

