A 19-year-old boy from Vuwani has landed himself in trouble with the law

The Limpopo-based Hawks arrested the teen for money laundering after finding R1.6m stuffed in plastic bags

The boy is expected to appear in the Vuwani Magistrates Court for a bail application on 7 July

VUWANI - A 19-year-old boy has been arrested after the Hawks found R1.6 million in cash.

A 19-year-old from Limpopo is facing money laundering charges after being caught with R1.6m in cash. Image: Richard Ross & Stock Image

Nedzanani Vhugala Thivhilaeli appeared in the Vuwani Magistrates Court, where he faced charges of money laundering on Thursday, 29 June, IOL reported.

Limpopo Hawks receive tip-off about illegal activity in Vuwani house

According to Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmurao, the authorities received a tip that a house in Vuwani, Makhado, was a hub for illegal activities.

With the assistance of a serious corruption crime investigation and a tactical response team, the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation unit converged on the house on 27 June to conduct a search and seizure.

When the multi-disciplinary team arrived at the residence, they found Thivhilaeli there. During the search of the house, the team found three plastic bags that were filled to the brim with cash totalling over R1.6 million.

According to the Limpopo Chronicle, the teen was charged for money, and the case was postponed to Friday, 7 July, for bail applications.

