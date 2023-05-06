Police have apprehended three alleged Nigerian fraudsters after being charged with theft and money laundering

The criminals have been accused by businesses in the USA of fraudulently transferring R116.3 million

It is said that the men used the money from their fraudulent activity to fund a lavish lifestyle in Johannesburg

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Three criminals from Nigeria who allegedly enjoyed a life of luxury in Johannesburg's West Rand estate have been arrested. The men are charged with stealing millions from American businesses.

Nigerian fraudsters accused of theft to be extradited. Image: @temilolasobola

Source: Instagram

The first of the three alleged con artists, Kosi Goodness Simon-Ebo, 29, was extradited to the US from Canada. On April 14, Simon Ebo was scheduled to appear in court.

Nigerians accused of stealing R116.3 million ($6.3m) from businesses

Before making his way to Canada, Simon-Ebo allegedly lived in Johannesburg with James Junior Aliyu and Henry Onyedikachi Echefy. The three had a lavish lifestyle supported by the profits of their crime. They are accused of using sophisticated fraud to steal R116.3 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In an article by Times Live, the men are said to have lived in a mansion on Ruimsig Country Estate. They used this house as their criminal headquarters.

Nigerian Fraudsters apprehended after spending big in Sandton nightclubs

According to the article, the defendants and their accomplices—including accomplices in Maryland, USA—obtained unauthorized access to email accounts belonging to individuals and companies.

The accused allegedly used 'spoofed' emails to send fake instructions to the victims' accounts, tricking them into wiring money to their bank accounts.

It is said that the men used the money from the fraud to live a life of luxury in Johannesburg. James Junior Aliyu would often flaunt his ill-earned wealth in some of Sandton's best nightclubs.

Following a take-down operation, Aliyu was detained at a posh estate in Johannesburg earlier this week.

3 KZN brothers handed life for killing man at event and setting dogs on guests, SA impressed: "Good news"

The sight of justice being served is making South Africans joyful. Recently, Briefly News reported on three brothers convicted of killing a man.

The men were handed hefty sentences for murder and setting a pack of dogs on guests attending a party. The crime had the country raging.

The accused were handed life sentences for fatally attacking one man and an additional two years for the injuries caused by their dog. Mzansi felt the punishment fit the crime.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News