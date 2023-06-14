A KwaZulu-Natal man who confessed to the murder of a cab driver says he committed the crime because he needed money

The man told the court that a friend of his suggested they steal a car because he knew a buyer

The man has been sentenced to a whopping 25 years behind bars for the murder and robbery

DURBAN - A KwaZulu-Natal man who robbed and murdered a cab driver, because he needed money for his daughter's birthday party has been handed a hefty sentence for his crimes.

A 23-year-old man says he agreed to the murder of a cab driver because he needed money.

Source: Getty Images

Siyanda Mfundo Mahlambi, aged 23, pleaded guilty to the murder of 48-year-old taxi driver Sihle Ismael Malembe on 6 February 2023.

KZN man plotted to steal a car with his friend

IOL reports that during sentencing, Mahlambi said he and a friend plotted to steal a car because the friend said he knew a buyer. Mahlambi told the court that he agreed to the scheme because he was desperate to get money for his child's birthday.

The pair drank at a tavern on the day of the murder before heading to a shopping mall. At the mall, the pair asked Malembe to take them to the Ntendeko area in Madadeni to fetch the children, and he charged them R200 for the trip.

On the trip, the friend asked the cab driver to stop because he needed to urinate, but as soon as the car stopped, the friend strangled Malembe with a shoelace.

The cab driver struggled, and the friend used his hands to kill the driver. The pair then dumped the cab driver's body in a nearby river. The pair were arrested after the police spotted blood on the vehicle on their way to the buyer.

Mahlambi confessed to the crime and even led to the police to the area they dumped the body. He has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, 25 years for the murder and 15 years for the robbery.

