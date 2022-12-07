Two cold-blooded killers got what was coming to them when the Pietermaritzburg High Courts sentenced them both to 60 years in jail

The two men from KwaZulu-Natal brutally killed a meter taxi diver after hailing a ride on an e-hailing application

The men shot the taxi driver and rode him over with his car during an altercation about taxi fare payment

PIETERMARITZBURG - Two men from KwaZulu-Natal who fatally shot a meter taxi driver and ran him over with his car were handed 60-year sentences but the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday, 6 November.

Two men from KZN were sentenced to 60 years behind bars fro brutally killing a meter taxi driver. Image: stock photo

Nkosinathi Mathobela and Kwanele Khaya Buthelezi killed Thabani Reginald Sibisi in the wee hours of 22 November when Buthelezi ordered a ride on an application but did not have the cash to pay for it.

The taxi driver, Sibisi, demanded that the passengers pay for the ride up front, but Matthobela told the taxi driver they would pay when they reached their destination. Unsatisfied with the answers, Sibisi asked Mathobela and Buthelezi to leave the care, and an altercation broke out.

In his plea to the court, Mathobela detailed how the argument escalated. The convicted murderer said Sibisi and the two passengers began physically fighting, and Buthelezi, who was seated in the backseat, pulled out a gun and shot the driver.

Sibisi then tried to grab the gun, causing it to fall behind the driver's seat. Mathobela then picked it up and shot Sibisi in the head. Mathobela told the court that Buthelezi had illegally bought the firearm from a friend from R3 500, TimesLIVE reported.

Buthelezi opened the driver's side door, shoved Sibisi out, and proceeded to flee the scene with the car but made a U-turn and drove over Sibisi. The pair were apprehended after a patrolling security company spotted them and chased the men, SowetanLIVE reported.

