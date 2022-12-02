A teacher in Pretoria was found dead in his bedroom by the police after they were called to the scene

The police spokesperson said they are investigating the circumstances around his death and searching for the killer

Sinoxolo Gcilitshana has been described by friends and coworkers as a passionate teacher who had big dreams

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Sinoxolo Gcilitshana was murdered in his rented room in Eersterust. Image: UFSweb and @SydenhamStekkie

Source: Twitter

PRETORIA - The Gauteng police are looking for the killer of Sinoxolo Gcilitshana, who was murdered on 29 November in his rented room in Eersterust.

The Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the 27-year-old teacher was found in his bedroom by the police in the early hours of Tuesday morning, reported TimesLIVE.

A murder case has been opened, and it's currently unclear what the motive was for the killing. The police are doing their investigations and looking for one or more suspects, said Masondo.

Tributes poured in on social media to honour the late beloved teacher, and the University of Free State posted a touching post in remembrance of Gcilitshana.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"UFS extends its condolences to the family and friends of alumnus Sinoxolo Gcilitshana. The University of the Free State (UFS) is saddened by the news of the untimely and tragic passing of Sinoxolo Gcilitshana earlier this week."

The people who knew him also took to social media to share that he was a loving father and a dedicated teacher who went the extra mile.

@SydenhamStekkie shared:

"I didn't know Sinoxolo Gcilitshana, but have seen his posts on Prof Jansen's Facebook page - what a loss! My deepest condolences to everyone that knew him. "

@Don_Pique mentioned:

"You can’t have known Sinoxolo Gcilitshana and still aspire to be a ‘deadbeat’ father! The man left us a lesson, your child is your responsibility. Rest well Hlubi, Rest well Ouman!"

@moreki_mo added:

"You will forever be in our hearts Sinoxolo Gcilitshana. You left us with so many memories to cherish. With heavy heart and sadness, I write these three words, "Rest In Peace", against your name."

@Portia_KL tweeted:

"Sinoxolo Gcilitshana's death is so heartbreaking."

@missphiemoyo

"Oh my goodness. A man with big dreams who loved his daughter and believed in God. Rest in peace, Sinoxolo."

Police launch manhunt following deadly shooting in Diepsloot that claimed 2 lives

Briefly News reported that Diepsloot was once again in the news following a deadly shooting that claimed two people's lives in the small town.

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt following the attack that took place on Friday night. Police reported that three people were attacked and one managed to escape. The police were patrolling the streets when they heard the gunshots.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News