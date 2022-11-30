University of Cape Town's VC Mamokgethi Phakeng was heartbroken over the passing of a Sinoxolo Gcilitshana

Mamokgethi took to Twitter to share her sad news about the passing of the young guy who had big dreams

Online users joined her and commented words of comfort, while others expressed shock over her news

Mamokgethi Phakeng mourned the passing of a young man named Sinoxolo Gcilitshana. The VC shared a touching video showing special moments from the young man's life.

Phakeng wrote moving messages dedicated to the late man. Other online users joined in with their own sweet messages.

Mamokgethi Phakeng heartbroken over young man's rumoured murder

Taking to Twitter, shared the news that a young man, Sinoxolo Gcilitshana from UCT died. In the caption of her post, she wrote:

"I am deeply saddened by the untimely, tragic and violent death of Sinoxolo - a bright and passionate young man whose dream was to become a VC ."

Mamokgethi continued to say that she was looking to see the young man achieve his dreams but was praying that he found peace. Netizens joined in with their own words of comfort over the man's death.

@Justice_Seyisi commented:

"Sinoxolo was a good human being. He loved and cared deeply for you! So sorry for this huge loss.."

@iTukela commented:

"Hayiiibooo Mother!! What?! OMG. What is this life na? Yoh, I'm so shocked."

@thulosebabatso commented:

"We were all looking forward to his success."

@Tony83217262 commented:

"Guys we need to be very prayerful especially towards the end of this year. As we enjoy Twittering, we also need to team up in praying. People are dying mysteriously and it's not normal as Christians and from a spiritual perspective."

@kagisodoc commented:

"My heartfelt condolences to you and his family Prof! Ohhh bannna."

@__HLABI commented:

"Yoh, what a passionate and driven person he was. His posts about his future were always so inspiring. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

@Bongswaggeristo commented:

"Yho this is sad."

