A wholesome soon-to-be-wed couple had some fun in the back of the car and had Mzansi jealous of their friendship

The type of relationship where two people can be comfy pals with one another was the most desirable among Mzansi's netizens

Folks were also incredibly happy for the couple, while some dished out some negativity towards their communion

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Happiness and fun were in he air for a bride and groom who partied it up in the back seat of a car.

A couple that got married had the time of their lives in a car, and Mzansi loved their wholesomeness. Images: @thapeloitsile/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@thapeloitsile is the happy groom who shared the lovely video of him and his wife on Twitter, where peeps showed off their positive jealousy towards the couple. Many shared their desire to marry their best friend.

A look through @thapeloitsile's account will show you that the man truly is head over heels for his special lady. He posted some snaps of his lobola negotiations on the platform, where the pair stared lovingly into one another's eyes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The clip of the loving couple shows them vibing out in the back of a car as if they were going to a normal party. The friendliness between them was adored by Mzansi's romantic hopefuls.

See the comment below:

@NthabisengHoff1 said:

"Must be nice yhooo, marrying your best friend ❤️❤️"

@_Bongekile_ mentioned:

"Uzwe omunye ethi "intombi ephuzayo..." engathi uzobe ekhonjwe ngesibhamu. Uvele ubone ukuthi weeee!"

@u_noziphos posted:

@BlackJugde commented:

"Pray that God blesses you guys abundantly and grow together and see your grand kids grow and become grandpa and grandma together. Don't know you guys but wish you all the best in everything. You look very very happy together."

@4_Shankuku said:

"This guy married his type, beautiful to watch. Congratulations to both of you"

@TheMorenoNino shared:

@BunnyWiliam mentioned:

"When you marry your best friend... God bless your union, my brother."

@Iikk_ggoo commented:

"They seem to be the coolest couple at grooves "

Man wolfs down hearty meal after energetic dance at wedding, Mzansi has jokes

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that one man caused a commotion on Twitter with two videos. And the guy was dancing at a wedding and needed food at the end of a hectic dance routine.

And when the man got his food, he made it evident that he was hungry. The video of him eating circulated on Twitter, and people made fun of him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News